Previous
Next
Ceramics project from college by margonaut
Photo 3925

Ceramics project from college

She said she didn't know what to do with it. I added the candle and sent her this picture. She responded "it has a purpose!" It's also good with a skull on top for Halloween.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
The skull part made me laugh.
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact