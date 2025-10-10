Previous
Found on the side of the road by margonaut
Friend brought it to me. It fought me every step of the way, but I was able to get its covers off, clean it out, and get it working. Passed it on to someone who needed a machine.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Diane ace
You are amazing to be able to get these old machines running! Except this does not look that old.
October 25th, 2025  
margonaut ace
@eudora Not very old, but pretty much a "disposable" machine. Lots of plastic gears. It did have some nasty lithium grease, and the bobbin case was out of place with no bobbins at all. But I was able to find some at Scraplanta (our arts and crafts thrift store) for only 10 cents apiece.
October 25th, 2025  
