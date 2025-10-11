Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3928
The Marian Anderson display
that Susan made in Brownies. Each girl picked a name out of a hat. Which is how I first learned about this amazing woman. And made a quilt about her many years later.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
5757
photos
7
followers
11
following
1078% complete
View this month »
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
11th October 2025 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Great project. Neat that the girls picked a name out of a hat.
My poor mother so wanted for me to join the Children of the American Revolution. She was not eligible for the DAR, but my father's family had the right paperwork for me to join the CAR. I had learned about Marian Anderson and decided I was not interested.
October 25th, 2025
margonaut
ace
@eudora
In their defense, a couple of years later they apologized and invited her to have a concert in Constitution Hall. She took it all in stride with a huge dose of grace.
October 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
My poor mother so wanted for me to join the Children of the American Revolution. She was not eligible for the DAR, but my father's family had the right paperwork for me to join the CAR. I had learned about Marian Anderson and decided I was not interested.