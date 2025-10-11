Previous
Next
The Marian Anderson display by margonaut
Photo 3928

The Marian Anderson display

that Susan made in Brownies. Each girl picked a name out of a hat. Which is how I first learned about this amazing woman. And made a quilt about her many years later.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Great project. Neat that the girls picked a name out of a hat.

My poor mother so wanted for me to join the Children of the American Revolution. She was not eligible for the DAR, but my father's family had the right paperwork for me to join the CAR. I had learned about Marian Anderson and decided I was not interested.
October 25th, 2025  
margonaut ace
@eudora In their defense, a couple of years later they apologized and invited her to have a concert in Constitution Hall. She took it all in stride with a huge dose of grace.
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact