Another wreck in the curve by margonaut
Another wreck in the curve

I don't even understand how this could happen. Only one vehicle involved, and it took out a pole.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Diane ace
Maybe the driver was looking at their cell phone?
October 25th, 2025  
margonaut ace
@eudora Maybe. It was a Sunday morning. My neighbor said that it was an hispanic man and that the police came and arrested him. Which made me wonder if the arrest was wreck-related, or maybe an immigration thing. Can't believe I even have to think about that now.
October 25th, 2025  
