New windows! by margonaut
Photo 3931

New windows!

It's about time. Only 40 years in the making, ha ha. Hoping it'll help cut down on the drafts this winter.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details

Diane ace
This is a nosy question, but I have to ask: how old is your house? Is it log construction?

My house is maybe 60 years old. It was remodeled before we bought it and has new windows. They make our house quieter than our neighbors' and our utility bills lower.
October 25th, 2025  
