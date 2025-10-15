Previous
Trophies by margonaut
Photo 3932

Trophies

Doing LOTS of de-cluttering but I couldn't bear to discard these (yet). So I cleaned them, put them in order, and put them in a box in the attic. It was the team names that got me.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

margonaut

Diane ace
This brings back memories! We had to get rid of our kids' trophies when we moved. I did keep plaques, though, which are in a box....
October 25th, 2025  
