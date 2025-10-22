Previous
More difficult than it looked by margonaut
Photo 3939

More difficult than it looked

In the end, there were 2 pieces missing. One was Ruth Bader Ginsburg's face. Which seemed sort of appropriate.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

margonaut

