SOOOOO close by margonaut
Photo 3944

SOOOOO close

I had to stitch together tiny scraps to come up with enough for the binding. Don't you LOVE that vintage Girl Scout fabric? A friend gave it to me several years ago when cleaning out her parents house.
27th October 2025

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1081% complete

