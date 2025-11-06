Previous
Next
At the Atlanta Knitters Guild by margonaut
Photo 3954

At the Atlanta Knitters Guild

They were having a "shop" night. The bracelets in the background were made from flattened knitting needles and embossed with the words "Knitters Against Fascism" and "Resist."
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1085% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact