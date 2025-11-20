Previous
Rose in the driveway by margonaut
Photo 3968

Rose in the driveway

It's always interesting to see what shows up next to the street. No doubt I've missed lots of stuff since I'm not walking with sweet Jack anymore.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

margonaut

