Previous
Next
Sarah's Christmas Cactus by margonaut
Photo 3969

Sarah's Christmas Cactus

She passed away this year and her kids brought her plants to church for people to take. It was in pretty bad shape and I didn't have much hope for it, but then it started to bloom right on time! Sarah was the D & E, to my F & G in handbells.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1088% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact