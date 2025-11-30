Previous
Advent 1
Advent 1

Making Advent wreaths out of Playdoh and birthday candles in the nursery at church. I haven't played with Playdoh enough lately.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

margonaut

margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
