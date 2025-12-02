Previous
Next
Cork worked pretty well by margonaut
Photo 3980

Cork worked pretty well

Didn't have a spool cap for this vintage Singer 9410. Which, by the way, has an air-controlled foot pedal. A disabled person could blow on the tube and power the machine.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1092% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Amazing. Looks sort of like my Stylist. How old is it?
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact