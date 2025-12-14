Previous
Next
Holiday Helpers by margonaut
Photo 3992

Holiday Helpers

wrapping gifts to be distributed at the Grady pediatric clinic. They collect the gifts all year long.
14th December 2025 14th Dec 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1095% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact