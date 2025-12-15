Previous
Junk drawer by margonaut
Photo 3993

Junk drawer

Only the orange box has been sorted so far. You wouldn't believe how much stuff came out of it.
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
