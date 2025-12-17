Previous
RIP, favorite potholder by margonaut
Photo 3995

RIP, favorite potholder

You wouldn't think a pot could be that hot, huh? My bad, I accidentally let the water boil out.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
