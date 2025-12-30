Previous
Memorial Service for Ted by margonaut
Memorial Service for Ted

A quiet church leader who was in charge of many building projects and renovations. When anything was on the blink, Ted was the first call. The fellowship hall is named after him. A wonderful man.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

