Walk of Peace

Buddhist monks walking 2300 miles from Ft. Worth to Washington, DC came through Georgia. I was fortunate to be able to attend the end-of-day gathering at this temple in Snellville. It was stunning to be in such a huge, diverse crowd where everyone was silent, even small children. The leader of the group said we should begin every day by saying "Today is going to be my peaceful day." And I have. It really does put you in a good frame of mind. So glad to have ended a horrible year with an incredible experience of unity and loving kindness.