Previous
Next
Epiphany by margonaut
Photo 4013

Epiphany

We receive cards on Epiphany Sunday with words to contemplate during the year. Honestly, I would have preferred something different, God.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact