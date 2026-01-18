Previous
Making a flannel blanket by margonaut
Photo 4027

Making a flannel blanket

Our guild is making them for the county school system's homeless student program. No batting, just 2 layers of flannel quilted together so they roll up small and can go in a backpack.
margonaut

