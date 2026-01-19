Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4028
Trying something new
Instead of "leaders and enders," I putting together these little scrappy blocks as I get to the end of each seam on something else. One day I'll have enough for a whole quilt.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
5852
photos
7
followers
11
following
1104% complete
View this month »
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
19th January 2026 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close