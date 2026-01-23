Previous
A miracle occurred by margonaut
Photo 4032

A miracle occurred

Ice maker hasn't worked in over a year. The appliance repair guy looked at it while he was here for the dryer, said "keep your fingers crossed," and within an hour it produced ice!
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
