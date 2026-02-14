Previous
Next
Dorset buttons by margonaut
Photo 4054

Dorset buttons

I cannot believe that I haven't heard of these before. One of my SAQA friends is making them from perle cotton and plastic rings.
14th February 2026 14th Feb 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact