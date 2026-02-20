Previous
Next
Took me long enough by margonaut
Photo 4060

Took me long enough

Finally made myself do what was required to get this machine out of its cabinet. It had a knee pedal that was wired in, and a broken hinge. Had to lay it down and take it apart. Whew.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact