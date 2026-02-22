Previous
Note to self by margonaut
Photo 4062

Note to self

How I'm going to need to set it up when we play Peace Like a River next week. Bells, chimes, AND mallets - it can get confusing.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact