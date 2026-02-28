Previous
Dinner out by margonaut
Photo 4068

Dinner out

before a show at Oglethorpe. One of my friend's 2nd grade students is graduating with a degree in drama. They do grow up quickly.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
