Previous
Next
Mookaite by margonaut
Photo 4072

Mookaite

to hold during meditation. AI says it's a powerful earth energy stone for grounding, stability, and protection. Sounds good to me.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact