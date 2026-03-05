Previous
Delivery robot by margonaut
Delivery robot

We saw LOTS of them down by the Fox. We were there to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, an amazing show full of magical special effects. Apparently the robots are as cute as possible (faces, names) so that people won't hurt them.
margonaut

