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70273 quilts in an art exhibit by margonaut
Photo 4080

70273 quilts in an art exhibit

I made the two on the left many years ago. Dear friend made the one on the right.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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