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I've gone back to embroidering quotes by margonaut
Photo 4084

I've gone back to embroidering quotes

There's something cathartic about it.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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