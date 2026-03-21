Previous
Next
I cut up a pre-printed Christmas panel by margonaut
Photo 4089

I cut up a pre-printed Christmas panel

Now trying out different half-square triangle layouts.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact