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Called in a pro by margonaut
Photo 4093

Called in a pro

I felt better that he couldn't get the oil drain plug off either. But he pumps it out anyway. Also turned out that my blades were crap!
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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