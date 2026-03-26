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Photo 4094
At my daughter's house
I've ordered the part. Since I replaced the hood on my own mower, I feel pretty confident that I can fix it. Duct tape just isn't cutting it anymore.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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2015 and beyond
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iPhone 12
Taken
26th March 2026 3:06pm
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