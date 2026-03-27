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At the Guild meeting by margonaut
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At the Guild meeting

well heck, now I'm thinking about alternate uses for some of my old machines...
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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