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On a stair railing at the lake by margonaut
Photo 4099

On a stair railing at the lake

I thought they were spiders but the phone identified them as Wheel Bug nymphs, which I relocated to the woods.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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