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Found the anniversary quilt by margonaut
Photo 4100

Found the anniversary quilt

I made this for my in-laws 50th anniversary in 1998.
1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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