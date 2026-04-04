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Photo 4103
Her name was Cherry
Goddaughter of a family friend. She ran out of the crowd and kissed Tony Curtis at the beginning of the movie The Great Race in 1965.
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
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margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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2015 and beyond
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iPhone 12
Taken
4th April 2026 11:08pm
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