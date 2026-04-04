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Her name was Cherry by margonaut
Photo 4103

Her name was Cherry

Goddaughter of a family friend. She ran out of the crowd and kissed Tony Curtis at the beginning of the movie The Great Race in 1965.
4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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