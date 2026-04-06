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St Lucia by margonaut
Photo 4105

St Lucia

my daughter sent me this picture. She was there for a wedding. Yes, I was jealous.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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Diane ace
I'm jealous, too.
April 20th, 2026  
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