Previous
Next
Amazing dental technology by margonaut
Photo 4106

Amazing dental technology

They scan your teeth now instead of making those pesky impressions. I guess you can see which tooth is getting the new crown.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
I don't think my dentist is there, yet.
April 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact