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She was studying my Rosalynn Carter quilt by margonaut
Photo 4108

She was studying my Rosalynn Carter quilt

at the opening of the Matriotism exhibit in Alpharetta
9th April 2026 9th Apr 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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Diane ace
Your quilt is lovely, just as Rosalyn Carter was.
April 20th, 2026  
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