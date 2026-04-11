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2nd attempt by margonaut
Photo 4110

2nd attempt

Can't get the battery out because the bolt that holds the cable on is rusted.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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Diane ace
Uh oh. Is this the lawn mower?
April 20th, 2026  
margonaut ace
@eudora This is the one at my daughter's house. But mine is still out of commission too. The lawnmower man is going to have to come back and weld something on mine. The only good thing about this drought is that it gives us a little more time. I did my entire front yard with a weed whacker.
April 20th, 2026  
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