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Photo 4110
2nd attempt
Can't get the battery out because the bolt that holds the cable on is rusted.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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Photo Details
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1
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2
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
11th April 2026 2:47pm
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Diane
ace
Uh oh. Is this the lawn mower?
April 20th, 2026
margonaut
ace
@eudora
This is the one at my daughter's house. But mine is still out of commission too. The lawnmower man is going to have to come back and weld something on mine. The only good thing about this drought is that it gives us a little more time. I did my entire front yard with a weed whacker.
April 20th, 2026
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