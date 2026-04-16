Previous
Next
I wish I'd bought this by margonaut
Photo 4115

I wish I'd bought this

16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
For a while it was tough to be Catholic. Now I'm proud to be one.
April 20th, 2026  
margonaut ace
@eudora The reason I didn't get it is because I'm not Catholic, but afterwards I realized that the fabric could come in handy for an art quilt! What was I thinking?
April 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact