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Photo 4116
Political commercial
This is what we're dealing with in Georgia. One candidate for governor (who also shoots a gun, hitting a target at the end) making fun of his two opponents.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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Photo Details
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Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
17th April 2026 8:18pm
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Diane
ace
Sigh.
April 20th, 2026
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