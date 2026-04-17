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Political commercial by margonaut
Photo 4116

Political commercial

This is what we're dealing with in Georgia. One candidate for governor (who also shoots a gun, hitting a target at the end) making fun of his two opponents.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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Diane ace
Sigh.
April 20th, 2026  
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