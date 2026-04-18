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First planting of the garden by margonaut
Photo 4117

First planting of the garden

Tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, eggplant, okra, cucumbers, lettuces, herbs - all from the people who run the hydroponic room at the food pantry. They had a sale to benefit the project.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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Diane ace
How neat!
April 20th, 2026  
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