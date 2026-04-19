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Like a time capsule by margonaut
Photo 4118

Like a time capsule

Using a stash of AJCs from 2020 to mulch the garden and came across this one. I love that John Lewis's family honored him this way.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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Diane ace
One of my heroes.
April 20th, 2026  
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