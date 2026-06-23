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Little collage by margonaut
Photo 4183

Little collage

One-nighter at the lake to meet the exterminator. Florida carpenter ants. Needed a craft to distract me.
23rd June 2026 23rd Jun 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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