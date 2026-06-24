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Photo 4184
Lily pond
at the Gainesville location of the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. So many incredible plants, it was hard to choose a picture.
24th June 2026
24th Jun 26
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margonaut
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@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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2015 and beyond
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Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
24th June 2026 2:23pm
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