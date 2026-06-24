Previous
Next
Lily pond by margonaut
Photo 4184

Lily pond

at the Gainesville location of the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. So many incredible plants, it was hard to choose a picture.
24th June 2026 24th Jun 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact