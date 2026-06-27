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Effie's first Project Linus workday by margonaut
Photo 4187

Effie's first Project Linus workday

She sewed on labels effortlessly
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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