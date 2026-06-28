Previous
Next
Fabric donation from the workday by margonaut
Photo 4188

Fabric donation from the workday

almost all of it is holiday fabric that will be pillowcases for kids in the hospital. Took me four loads to wash it all.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact