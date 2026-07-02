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Looking for the source of the outtage by margonaut
Photo 4192

Looking for the source of the outtage

It had only been two days without internet at this point.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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